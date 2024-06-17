UGC NET exam 2024: Check reporting time, documents to carry and more

Tomorrow, on June 18, 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the UGC NET exam 2024. The examination, which covers a diverse range of 83 subjects, will span across a single day, split into two shifts.

UGC NET 2024 exam timing

- First shift: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

- Second shift: 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Key Instructions for UGC NET candidates:

Reporting time:

Candidates are advised to arrive at their designated examination centre at least two hours before the exam starts. This early arrival ensures ample time for necessary frisking and registration procedures. It's crucial to note that the registration desk will close 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination.

Exam day guidelines

- Admit Card: Candidates must ensure they have downloaded and printed their admit card from the official UGC NET website.

- Identification: Alongside the admit card, candidates should bring one passport-size photograph and a valid photo identification such as PAN card, driving license, passport, or Aadhaar card. The name on the photo ID must match the name on the admit card precisely.

- Seating: Each candidate will be assigned a specific seat indicated by their roll number. It's essential to locate and occupy the allocated seat promptly upon entering the examination hall.

- Timeliness: Candidates are strongly advised to be punctual. Delays due to unforeseen circumstances like traffic or transport issues may result in missing crucial exam instructions.

- Subject verification: Before starting the exam, candidates should verify that the question paper provided corresponds to their chosen subject as indicated on the admit card. Candidates should promptly report any discrepancies to the invigilator.

- Electronic devices: The use of any electronic devices inside the examination centre is strictly prohibited.

With these guidelines in mind, candidates are encouraged to prepare diligently and approach the UGC NET June Exam 2024 with confidence. For further details and updates, candidates can visit the official UGC NET website.

