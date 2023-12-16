Home / Education / News / UGC warns edtech cos offering degrees in association with foreign varsities

UGC warns edtech cos offering degrees in association with foreign varsities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also reiterated that none of these degrees will be valid and cautioned students against taking admission in such courses

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
The University Grants Commission (UGC) will take action against all the edtech companies offering degree and diploma courses in online mode in association with foreign universities, officials said on Saturday.

In a public notice, the UGC said that no foreign higher educational institution can offer any programme in India without the prior approval of the commission.

This comes as the Delhi High Court in September directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to take necessary action against the universities and colleges offering unspecified degrees and ensure compliance with the law, including penal provisions on the issue.

The UGC notice dated December 12 mentioned that some EdTech companies are giving advertisements offering degree and diploma programmes in online modes in association with some foreign universities and institutions.

Such a franchisee arrangement is not permissible and any such programme or degree shall not have UGC recognition, the officials asserted.

"Action will also be taken against all the defaulting EdTech companies as well as the HEls under applicable laws, rules and regulations," the notice mentioned.

The notice also mentioned that many higher-education institutions (HEIs) and colleges have entered into collaborative agreements and arrangements with foreign-based educational institutions and providers not recognised by the Commission and have been facilitating the issuance of degrees to the students enrolled in those institutions and colleges from such foreign-based educational institutions and educational providers.

"Any such kind of collaboration or arrangement is not recognised by the University Grants Commission and accordingly, the degrees issued after such collaboration and arrangement are also not recognised by the Commission," the notice mentioned.

Topics :UGCEdTechUniversities

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 12:58 PM IST

