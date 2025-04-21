UP Board Result 2025: Will scorecards be out today? Check UPMSP websites

UPMSP, UP Board Result 2025 Date: The The UP Board Class 10 and 12 results are anticipated to be released today by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). A press conference will be held to announce the results, which will then be accessible on the official websites at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Students will need their date of birth and roll number in order to view their scores. After they are made available, students can obtain their digital marksheets, which they can use for admissions and future studies.

About 55 lakh students took the board's high school and intermediate exams this year, which were held from February 24 to March 12. 8,140 centres throughout some 75 districts hosted the exams. The board completed the review process this year by April 2. The task of checking copies was undertaken by more than 1.34 lakh teachers.

UP Board Result 2025: Steps to download

Step 1. Go to the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Press on the “UP Board Class 10 Result 2025” or “UP Board Class 12 Result 2025” link.

Step 3. Fill in your Roll Number and School Code (as per admit card).

Step 4. Submit the details to check your result.

Step 5. Download and print the provisional marksheet for future use.

UP Board 10th & 12th Results 2025: How to check?

Once announced, students can view their results on the following official websites:

• upmsp.edu.in

• upresults.nic.in.

Why was the UP Board Result 2025 scheduled for April 20th but later cancelled?

The trend from the previous year led to speculation regarding April 20 as the date of the results. On April 20, 2024, the UPMSP released the results for Classes 10 and 12. This year, a lot of students and educational portals made the same assumption.

The board hasn't, however, formally announced the date of the results. Before the results are made public, authorities are probably completing the compilation and verifying their accuracy.

UP Board Result 2025: What's next?

• On their marksheet, students should double-check all the information (name, roll number, and grades).

• If there are any inconsistencies, get in touch with UPMSP or the school right away.

• A few weeks following the online announcement, schools will distribute the original mark sheets.