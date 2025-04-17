Home / Education / News / JEE Main 2025: Result for session 2 to be out Today, check toppers list

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 result today at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2025 Result session 2 to be Out: The results of Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main, was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) that was held in 15 cities outside of India and in several cities within the nation from April 2 to April 9, 2025. 
 
They can use their application number and password to access them on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, once they are made available. Candidates should be aware that the updated JEE Main 2025 answer key is final and cannot be contested. The final merit list and All India Rank (AIR) will be determined by the best of the two scores if a candidate chooses to attend both sessions. 

JEE Main Result 2025: How to check online?

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Press on JEE Main 2025 result link available on homepage
Step 3: Send application number and password
Step 4: JEE Main Result 2025 PDF will be showcased on the screen

Step 5: Check and download scorecard PDF
Step 6: Keep it safe for future use.

NTA JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result: AIR rank list from Jan 2025

Jee mians Session 2 Topper list will out Soon:   Check Here JEE Mains  Seesion 1 Topper List 2025:  
    • Ayush Singhal – Rajasthan
    • Kushagra Gupta – Karnataka
    • Daksh – Delhi (NCT)
    • Vishad Jain – Maharashtra
    • Arnav Singh – Rajasthan
    • Shiven Vikas Toshniwal – Gujarat
    • Sai Manogna Guthikonda – Andhra Pradesh
    • S.M. Prakash Behera – Rajasthan
    • Harsh Jha – Delhi (NCT)
    • Rait Gupta – Rajasthan
    • Shreyas Lohiya – Uttar Pradesh
    • Saksham Jindal – Rajasthan
    • Saurav – Uttar Pradesh
    • Bani Brata Majee – Telangana. 

NTA JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result: When will the result be declared?

The results of the BArch and BPlanning or JEE Main 2025 paper 2 will be made public later. The JEE Main answer key for paper 2 has not yet been made public by NTA. On April 9, the JEE Main 2025 BArch and BPlanning paper was held.

JEE Main Result 2025 Link: Details Mentioned on Scorecard PDF

    • Candidate's Name
    • Application number and roll number
    • Nationality
    • Category (reserved or unreserved)
    • Total NTA JEE scores
    • Parents' details
    • State of eligibility
    • Specification of persons with disability.
   
