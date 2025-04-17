CSIR UGC NET Answer Key Out: The Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination December 2024 final answer key has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Following the evaluation of valid objections to the provisional version, the CSIR NET final answer key is made public.

The answers in the final key are used to determine the exam results, which should be released soon. 2,38,451 applicants took the CSIR UGC NET 2025 exam, which was administered from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key December 2024: How to download PDF?

Candidates who showed up for the exam can view and download the final answer key PDF using the easy steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Press on the December 2024 final answer key link under the ‘Public Notice’ section

Step 3: Download the CSIR NET Answer Key December 2024 PDF opened in a new tab

Step 4: View the answer key for your subject and save it for future use.

CSIR NET 2024 Dec result: Details mentioned

The CSIR NET 2024 Dec result consists of vital details related to the candidates, including name, roll number, application number, parents' names, category, subject code, exam qualifying status, total and paper-wise marks scored, post applied (JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor Only), total and paper-wise percentage obtained, etc.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key December 2024: Marking scheme

By consulting the final key and the marking scheme, candidates can estimate their scores. Part A questions are worth two points each, Part B questions are worth three marks each, and Part C questions are for 4.75 marks each, in accordance with the CSIR NET test structure. In Part C, there is no negative marking, but in Parts A and B, wrong answers result in a 25% penalty.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key December 2024: Passing marks

For General, EWS, and OBC candidates to be eligible for both fellowship and lectureship, they must score at least 33% on the Computer-Based Test (CBT). To be eligible for both JRF and Assistant Professor and Lectureship jobs, however, PwD, SC, and ST categories need to obtain at least 25% of the required percentage.

According to the commission's eligibility requirements, the Joint CSIR UGC-NET is held twice a year for candidates hoping to land jobs like Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), Assistant Professorships, and PhD admission.