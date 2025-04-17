NEET PG 2025: Application process begins at official website, check steps

The NEET PG 2025 registration period will open today at 3 PM, according to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Online applications are accepted until May 7 at 11:55 p.m. According to the official announcement, the test is scheduled for June 15 and the results are anticipated on July 15.

In spite of ongoing criticism, the exam would be administered in two shifts throughout India using a computer. On August 11 of last year, NEET PG was initially conducted in two shifts. The first shift ran from 9 AM to 12:30 PM, and the second shift was from 3:30 PM to 7 PM.

NEET PG 2025 Registration Begin Today: Steps to apply?

• Go to the official website at natboard.edu.in

• Press on the 'NEET PG 2025' link given on the homepage

• Register yourself with your details and log in

• Carefully enter the application form

• Pay the examination fee

• Submit the form and download the confirmation page

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2025: Result for session 2 to be out soon, check toppers list • Print a copy for future reference.

NEET PG Application Form 2025: Details required to generate OTP

• Candidate's Name

• Date of Birth

• Email ID

• Gender

• Nationality

• Mobile Number

• Alternate Mobile Number.

NEET PG Registration 2025 Documents required

• Passport-size photograph (not older than 3 months)

• Print copy of the signature (JPEG/ JPG)

• Left-hand thumb impression (JPEG/ JPG)

• Category Certificate (if applicable)

• PwD Certificate (if applicable)

• Valid photo ID proof

• MBBS degree certificate/ Provisional pass certificate

• Permanent or Provisional Registration Certificate

• Internship Completion Certificate.

NEET PG 2025: Application correction

The NEET PG 2025 application correction dates have been posted on the official website by NBE. Between May 9 and May 13, 2025, students who finish their NEET PG registration before the deadline can make adjustments to their application. The application will be allowed to fix any errors in the application form within the correction period.

NEET PG 2025: Category-wise registration fee

Note that the registration price varies by category for students who wish to fill out the NEET PG application form in 2025. Students in the restricted category must pay INR 2,500 in fees, while those in the general category must pay INR 3,500. The NEET PG registration fee for 2025 must be paid online by students using net banking or a debit or credit card.

What is NEET PG?

The entrance test for MD, MS, and PG Diploma programs in medical institutes throughout India is called NEET-PG. Before applying, candidates are encouraged to thoroughly read the information bulletin and check the official website frequently for updates, according to NBEMS. Nearly two lakh MBBS graduates take the test every year in an attempt to gain one of the approximately 52,000 postgraduate medical seats available in India.