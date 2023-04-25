UP board results 2023 declared: Step-by-step guide to check scorecards here

- Visit the official website – upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in
- Click on the UP Board Class 10 result link on the homepage.
- Enter the details like name and roll number.
- The result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the result for future reference.
