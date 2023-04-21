Home / Education / News / AIIMS INI SS July 2023: Check how to download admit card released today

AIIMS INI SS July 2023: Check how to download admit card released today

Candidates who have applied for AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Session admission can download the hall tickets from the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
The admit card for the AIIMS INI SS Entrance Exam for the session of July 2023 will be made available by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The admissions hall tickets can be downloaded from the school's official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. On April 29, a computer-based test (CBT) will be used for the exam. May 5 is a possible declaration date for the results.
The AIIMS INI SS exam is directed for admission to DM/MCh and MD (hospital administration) courses. AIIMS latest reported a couple of seats that were added to courses. At AIIMS Bathinda, DM Cardiology, MCh Neurosurgery, MCh Burns and Plastic Surgery, MCh Urology and MCh Joint Replacement and Reconstruction each received one additional seat. Also, three seats for DM Cardiology were added at AIIMS Rishikesh.



AIIMS INI SS July 2023 session: Steps to download
Step 1: Go to the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the academic courses tab. 
Step 3: Select INI SS MD (Hospital Administration) from the link.
Step 4: Enter your credentials like candidate ID and password
Step 5: The admit card can be downloaded for future use.

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

