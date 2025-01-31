UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025 is released; Here's how to check and download

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the schedule for the upcoming examinations for the UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2024, Staff Nurse, and Lecturer. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check and download the UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025 through the official website of the UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the tentative schedule, the Combined State / Senior Subordinate Services (Main) Examination-2024 will take place on June 29, 2025.

The Combined State / Senior Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2025 will be held on October 12, 2025.

How to check and download the UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check the UPPSC Exam calendar 2025:

Firstly, visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the home page, check for the link that reads “UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025."

You can check the UPPSC Exam 2025 Calendar PDF that will appear on the new tab.

Download and take the printout of the PDF for future reference.

The UPPSC will conduct the Combined State Agricultural Service (Main) Examination-2024 on March 23, 2025, while the Combined State Engineering Service (Preliminary) Examination-2024 is to be held on April 20, 2025.

The Uttar Pradesh University (Centralized) Service Assistant Registrar Examination-2024 will take place on March 2, 2025 and the Combined State Engineering Service (Main) Examination-2024 will be conducted on September 28, 2025.

The Architectural and Planning Assistant (Preliminary) Examination-2024 is scheduled to take place on October 18, 2025.

The UPPSC mentioned that once the e-requisition for specific posts such as Lecturer (Government Inter College), Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Category), and Block Education Officer is received, advertisements will be issued. After completing all the procedures, exams will be scheduled accordingly.

In the meantime, candidates are advised to complete the One-Time Registration process to ensure a smooth application experience. The Commission has also clarified that the schedules announced are tentative and may be adjusted if required.

The official UUPPSC notification reads, “As soon as the e-requisition for some posts like Lecturer, Government Inter College, Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Category), Block Education Officer is received from the concerned department/government, the Commission will advertise the posts in question in a timely manner and the said examinations will be held on the reserved dates as far as possible."

