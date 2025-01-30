RPSC RAS Prelims admit card 2024 released today: Check steps to download

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Preliminary Examination 2024 admit cards today, January 30, 2025.

Candidates, who have registered for the exam, can check and download the RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024 from the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 on February 2, 2025 (Sunday). The three-hour RPSC exam will take place from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Candidates will be given an additional 10 minutes to fill out the fifth option on the OMR answer sheet.

How to check and download the RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to download the RAS Prelims admit card:

Firstly, visit the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the home page check for the 'RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 admit card' link.

Enter the login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth.

Once you submit the form, your RAS admit card will appear on the screen.

Candidates can check and download the admit card and take a printout for exam day.

Candidates must carry their RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024 along with an updated Aadhaar card (in colour) to the exam centre for identity verification.

In case, the photo is not clear or outdated on the Aadhaar card, then an alternative government-issued photo ID, such as a driving license, passport, or voter ID card, should be carried.

Also Read

Earlier, RPSC released Prelims Exam City Slips on January 26, 2025. Candidates can download both the exam city slips and admit cards through the official website.

The official RPSC notice states, “Candidates can obtain information about the examination district allotted to them by logging into the SSO Portal starting from January 26, 2025. The admit cards for the examination will be uploaded on the Commission’s website and the SSO Portal on January 30, 2025."

The examination aims to recruit a total of 733 positions across various state departments which include 346 posts for State Services and 387 for Subordinate Services.