CUET UG 2025 exam Updates: New rules, revised exam format and other details

CUET UG 2025 New Rule: The The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the application forms for the CUET UG 2025 soon. Once out, interested candidates can register through the official website. The CUET for admission to undergraduate courses will be conducted with a revamped format this year.

Before releasing the application form, an expert panel constituted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) has advised to make significant changes in the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Courses (CUET UG) 2025.

What are the key changes in CUET UG 2025?

CBT Mode only: This year, the exam will take place exclusively in computer-based test (CBT) mode, unlike last year, when the exam was held in a hybrid format. This change was done to boost reliability and security in the examination process.

Expert panel recommendations: A dedicated UGC panel reviews different aspects of the exams which include paper structure, duration, syllabus alignment, and operational challenges. Suggestions have been approved by the commission and will be implemented in the CUET UG 2025.

Why are these changes introduced in CUET UG 2025?

Many technical glitches were observed in the first edition of CUET-UG in 2022 and required normalisation due to multiple shifts. The exam took place in hybrid mode and the exam was cancelled across Delhi just a night before due to logistic reasons.

After experiencing these challenges, the NTA and UGC aimed to make CUET 2025 more secure, smooth and easy to conduct.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced the decision. UGC constituted a panel of experts to make the proposed changes after reviewing the examinations.

In an interview with PTI, Kumar said, "The exam will be conducted only in CBT (computer-based test) mode from 2025. We conducted the exam in hybrid mode last year but we will move to CBT mode because it is much more reliable and secure as compared to other modes of examination."

"Candidates will also be allowed to opt for subjects in CUET-UG which they haven't studied in class 12 to allow the students to cross over the rigid disciplinary boundaries in higher education," he added.

With these reforms, CUET UG 2025 aims to offer a smoother, more student-friendly experience, paving the way for a fair and accessible university admission process.