UPPSC PCS Prelims exam 2024 postponed, likely to be held in December

The PCS preliminary exams have been postponed by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). The October 27th date of the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Pvt.) Examination 2024 has been postponed indefinitely. It is anticipated that the revised exam date will be announced shortly. To get the latest information on the exam date, candidates should periodically check the official website, uppsc.up.gov.in. The preliminary exam for the UPPSC PCS, which was supposed to take place on October 27, 2024, will now be tentatively held mid-December by the commission, according to reports. The online registration process had begun on January 1 and concluded on January 29, 2024. For more related details, applicants can view the official website of UPPSC.

UPPSC PCS Prelims exam 2024: Insights

For the PCS exam, over five lakh applications have been submitted. The test is used to select candidates for positions such as DSP, SDM, and BDO. For PCS-2024, UPPSC has opened applications for a total of 220 openings. On January 1, the online application procedure got underway.

The deadlines for completing the application process and depositing the online fee were February 2 and January 29, respectively. 5,74,538 applicants had submitted their applications for this year's UPPSC PCS exam by the deadline. Candidates were then given until February 9 to make changes to their application.

UPPSC PCS Prelims exam 2024: Marking pattern

There will be two required papers in the preliminary test for the combined state/upper subordinate services exam, and the answer sheets for these will be on OMR sheets. The examination will consist of two papers. Paper I will be held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, and Paper II will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Each of the two papers will have 200 marks, and they will take two hours to complete.

With a minimum qualifying score of 33%, Paper II of the preliminary test will be a qualifying paper. Candidates must appear in both papers for evaluation purposes. Consequently, failure to appear in both papers will result in a candidate's disqualification.

UPPSC PCS 2024 Exam: How To Check?

Step 1- Go to the official website of UPPSC uppsc.up.gov.in.

Step 2- Press on the exam postponement notice link available in the “What’s New” section.

Step 3- A PDF file will be displayed which will contain detailed information.

Step 4- Download the PDF and take a printout for later use.