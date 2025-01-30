Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CMAT 2025 Answer Key: Release date, official link, score process and more

The CMAT 2025 answer key is expected to be released soon by NTA on its official website. The exam was held in two shifts on Jan 25, 2025, and the answer keys for both will be made available together

CMAT 2025 Answer Key
CMAT 2025 Answer Key. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
The CMAT 2025 answer key is anticipated to be made available shortly. Candidates can use their login credentials to obtain the CMAT 2025 response sheet and answer key once the NTA announces its online release. 
 
The date of the CMAT 2025 exam was January 25, 2025. There were two shifts for the exam. Both shifts' NTA-CMAT 2025 answer keys will be made available at the same time.
 
The CMAT 2025 answer key release date has not been disclosed by NTA. A week before the exam date, the provisional answer key is anticipated to be made public. Candidates will need to enter their login information in order to obtain the CMAT 2025 question paper and answer key.

CMAT 2025 Answer Key: How to Download?

The CMAT response sheet and answer key will only be made available online. See the steps to download it below:
 
    • Open the NTA-CMAT website in a new tab.
    • Select the tab that says, "CMAT 2025 Answer Key."

    • Fill in your application number, password, or birthdate to log in.
    • The response sheet and answer key will be shown.
    • Get the CMAT solution key 2025 PDF to save to your computer.

CMAT 2025 Answer Key: Details Mentioned 

The NTA-CMAT 2025 response sheet and answer key will have the following details:
 
    • Candidate’s Name and Roll Number/Application Number
    • Exam Date and Session
    • Option Chosen by Candidate
    • Correct Answer
    • Test Centre ID
    • Section-wise Questions with Answer Options.

CMAT 2025 Answer Key: What’s Next?

Candidates will have the chance to challenge any discrepancy after the provisional answer key is made public. The NTA will release the final CMAT 2025 answer key and result declaration after examining the objections.

What is CMAT?

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a business aptitude test held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) across the nation for admission to MBA/PGDM courses offered by all AICTE approved institutions. 
 
The CMAT is a 3-hour test with an objective format. The 100 questions in the CMAT exam cover topics such as Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, General Awareness and Innovation and Entrepreneurship. 
 
The candidate's details and the choices they made for each question in each segment of the CMAT question paper are contained in the CMAT response sheet. It also includes NTA's correct answers.
 
First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

