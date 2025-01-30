GATE 2025 exam to begin from February 1, check previous year's cut-offs

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 will take place on February 1, 2, 15, and February 16 this year. The GATE 2025 examination will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee.

The exam will take place in a computer-based test with a duration of 3 hours. According to the official notification, out of 30 subjects, candidates can appear for two test papers. The two papers must be selected from the combination already available on the official website.

This year, the GATE 2025 cut-off is expected to increase and candidates who will sit in the examination can check the previous year's cut-off scores to get an idea about the upcoming trends.

GATE 2025 expected cut-off

A total of 826,239 candidates registered for the GATE 2024 examination, out of which 653,292 appeared. Last year, the cut-off was 33.3 for Aerospace Engineering, 27.6 for Computer Science and Information Technology, 25.7 for Electrical Engineering, 25.2 for Chemistry, and 25 for Mathematics.

Check the complete cut-off list here:

Paper Code Test Paper Cut-off (GEN) AE Aerospace Engineering 33.3 AG Agricultural Engineering 25 AR Architecture and Planning 41.5 BM Biomedical Engineering 25 BT Biotechnology 38.9 CE Civil Engineering 28.3 CH Chemical Engineering 25 CS Computer Science and Information Technology 27.6 CY Chemistry 25.2 DA Data Science and Artificial Intelligence 37.1 EC Electronics and CommunicationEngineering 25 EE Electrical Engineering 25.7 ES Environmental Science andEngineering 37.9 EY Ecology and Evolution 35.5 GE Geomatics Engineering 41.1 GG1 Geology and Geophysics(Geology) 42 GG2 Geology and Geophysics(Geophysics) 49 IN InstrumentationEngineering 32.7 MA Mathematics 25 ME Mechanical Engineering 28.6 MN Mining Engineering 25 MT Metallurgical Engineering 41 NM Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering 25.1 PE Petroleum Engineering 42.6 PH Physics 32 PI Production and Industrial Engineering 30.5 ST Statistics 26.6 TF Textile Engineering and Fibre Science 28 XE Engineering Sciences 36.2 XH-C1 Humanities and SocialSciences (Economics) 37 XH-C2 Humanities and SocialSciences (English) 48 XH-C3 Humanities and SocialSciences (Linguistics) 49.7 XH-C4 Humanities and SocialSciences (Philosophy) 39.3 XH-C5 Humanities and SocialSciences (Psychology) 52.7 XH-C6 Humanities and SocialSciences (Sociology) 36 XL Life Sciences 29.3 About GATE The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam which allows candidates to take admission to master’s and doctoral programs in fields like engineering, technology, science, architecture, and humanities, as well as for employment in certain public sector organizations.

On behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, the exam will be conducted by IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee).