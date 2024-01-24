UPPSC PCS exam 2023 result announced, here's how to check and download

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final UPPSC PCS result 2023 on Tuesday. Candidates who appeared for the Provisional Civil Service 2023 interview can check and get their final results on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. They can access their UPPCS results using the valid user ID and password in the login portal.

The UPPCS had released the final result on December 22, 2023, and around 451 candidates had qualified for the interview.

For the final recruitment process, candidates were called for their interviews, which were held from January 8, 2024, to January 12, 2024. Three candidates missed the interviews.

Also Read: CEED, UCEED 2024 answer key: Know how to download and raise objections The UPPSC PCS Mains exam was conducted from September 26 to September 29, 2023. The exam was held in two shifts, first from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and in the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

A total of 3,658 candidates appeared for the UPPSC PCS Mains examination. Before UPPSC PCS Mains, the UPPSC PCS prelims exam was conducted on May 14, 2023, and its results were out on June 26, 2023.

How to check UPPSC PCS Mains exam result 2023?

Here are the simple steps to check and download UPPSC PCS Mains Result:

First, visit the official website, i.e., uppsc.up.nic.in. On the home page, look for the 'What's New' section. On the What's New section, click on "LIST OF FINALLY SELECTED CANDIDATES IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM 2023." After clicking on the link, a PDF file will open on your screen. You can check the name and roll number of the selected candidate. You can also download the UPPSC PCS Mains exam result for future reference.

What are the details mentioned in the UPPSC PCS exam results? Here are the details mentioned in the UPPSC PCS exam results:

Conducting Authority

Notification Number

Notice Date

Exam Date

Serial Number

Roll Number

Category

Sub-category

The UPPSC PCS exam is conducted through a fair and transparent platform for selecting the most deserving candidates. The multi-stage process, consisting of preliminary, mains, and interview stages, evaluates candidates on different parameters such as general awareness, analytical ability, decision-making, communication, problem-solving skills, and personality.

This ensures that individuals chosen through this process have the potential to excel in their respective roles and contribute positively to the Uttar Pradesh administration.