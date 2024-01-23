CEED, UCEED 2024 answer key: Know how to download and raise objections

Today, January 23, 2024, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay is expected to deliver the answer key for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED). Applicants who showed up for the test can get to the response key on the official websites at uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

It should additionally be noted that applicants are urged to submit remarks on the draft answer key by January 25, 2024. The final answer keys for both CEED and UCEED will be announced on January 31, 2024. The tests were held on January 21, Sunday, from 9 am to 12 pm.

CEED, UCEED 2024: Steps to download

• Go to the official websites at uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

• On the home page, press on the CEED, UCEED 2024 answer key link.

• Enter the login details and submit.

• Check and download the answer key.

• Save a hard copy for later.

CEED, UCEED 2024: Essential

The CEED 2024 scorecard will be available for download on March 11, 2024, and it will be valid for one year from the date the result is announced. The CEED 2024 result is scheduled to be announced on March 6, 2024.

Concerning UCEED, the result will be declared on March 8, 2024, and the scorecard will be accessible for download from March 11, 2024. For any further questions, the applicants can refer to the official sites of CEED and UCEED.

CEED UCEED: Overview

The Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) is essential for admission to the Master of Design (M.Des.) programs at the IISc Bangalore, the IIT Bombay, the IIT Hyderabad, the IIT Delhi, the IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee and the IIT Kanpur, and the PhD programs in Design at chosen Institutes.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay offers the Undergrad Common Entrance Test for Design (UCEED) for admission. It is a consolidated selection test for admission to the Bachelor of Design programmes at the IITs in Guwahati, Bombay and Jabalpur, Hyderabad, Delhi.