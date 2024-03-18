ICAI 2024: CA exams to be rescheduled, new dates to be issued at icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA May 2024 exam date. This choice comes following the declaration of the current year's general election dates for the 18th Lok Sabha which will start on April 19 and the results will be announced on June 4. The ICAI has additionally informed that it will give the definite revised schedule on the official site at icai.org on March 19.

“The Election Commission today has announced the schedule of Election to the 18th Lok Sabha in the month of April- June 2024. It is observed that the aforementioned Lok Sabha Election, which will be held in 7 phases, will commence from 19th April 2024 and conclude on 1st June 2024. Counting for all phases will be done on 4th June 2024,” stated the official notice by ICAI.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ICAI 2024: Insights As per the official notice declared by ICAI before, the CA foundation course exam was planned for June 20, 22, 24, and 26, 2024. For the CA Intermediate course, group 1 tests were planned for May 3, 5, and 7, 2024, and group 2 tests on May 9, 11, and 13. The CA final course exam for Group 1 was scheduled to be held on May 2, 4, and 6, and group 2 exam on May 8, 10, and 12. The tests for foundation papers 1 and 2 are typically held for a term of three hours, from 2 pm to 5 pm, while papers 3 and 4 are held for two hours, from 2 pm to 4 pm. The timings for all intermediate papers are from 2 pm to 5 pm. Papers 1 to 5 of the final course are held from 2 pm to 5 pm, while paper 6 is held for four hours, from 2 pm to 6 pm.