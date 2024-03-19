Impossible to hold UPSC prelims exams in state: Manipur govt tells Delhi HC

Given the current tension in Manipur, the state government told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that it is not possible to hold the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 (UPSC CSE 2024) in the state. The civil services preliminary examinations are scheduled to be held on May 26.

A letter written by the Manipur Chief Secretary was handed over to the High Court stating that given the volatile situation in the state, it would not be appropriate to provide centres in the state. It added that students from Manipur who are taking the examination may be considered for allotment at the nearest centres outside the State, as was done last year.

In view of the stand taken by the Manipur authorities, Acting Chief Justice Manmohan observed that the examinations may be held outside the state, as held last year, and asked the UPSC counsel to take instructions.

"Take a call. Follow the 2023 pattern then. We will ask UPSC to take instructions. Prima facie we are of this view," the bench said.

However, the state government gave an undertaking to provide monetary assistance to the candidates for travelling outside the state to appear for the exam. The court directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) counsel to further obtain instructions and listed it for hearing on March 22.

According to reports, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora was hearing a plea moved by the Zomi Students Federation seeking a direction on the authorities to make alternate and adequate arrangements for tribal candidates from the hill districts in Manipur.

An excerpt of the petition filed by the student body said, "The failure to provide for adequate alternate arrangements for the candidates belonging to the Kuki-Zomi community will cause grave prejudice to a large number of students who have spent considerable time in preparing for the CSE – Preliminary examinations and will cause them irreparable damage for no fault of theirs".