WB HS 3rd Semester Final Answer Key 2027 PDF released, check details

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has published the final answer key for the third semester. Students who participated in the third semester exams can view the answer key via the PDF link made accessible on the official website wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Examinees who took part in the exams have the opportunity to verify and examine the final answer key, which has been crafted after taking into account the objections raised regarding the provisional answer key. The exams were conducted from September 21 to October 14, 2026.

How to download WBCHSE Semester 3 Answer Key PDF?

Go to the official WBCHSE website at https://wbchse.wb.gov.in/.

Open the Latest Notifications section on the homepage. Find the notification titled "Final Answer Key for Sem-III of HS Examination-2027." View the notification dated 6 November 2026. Click on the relevant notification or PDF attachment. Open the document and locate your particular subject. Download the PDF and save it on your device for the future. Details mentioned on the WBCHSE Semester 3 Answer Key PDF Once announced, aspirants can view the WB HS 3rd Semester Result 2027 on the results website wbchse.wb.gov.in. To access the result, candidates must go to the official site and enter their roll number along with their registration number. ALSO READ: Rajasthan Board Exams 2027 to begin February 16; check revised details The mark sheets will include information about the candidates, scores for each subject, overall marks, qualification status, grade, and percentage.