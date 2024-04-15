Home / Education / News / WB NMMS 2023-24: Results for Class 8 declared through official website

WB NMMS 2023-24: Results for Class 8 declared through official website

School Education Department, West Bengal, has declared results of the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS), 2023 on the official site at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in

WB NMMS 2023-24: Results for Class 8
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 6:01 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The directorate of school education, West Bengal, has announced the NMMSE 2023-34 results for Class 8 students. The people who showed up in the test can look at their results through the official site at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in. 
Students of Class 8 who got 55% or more marks in the Class 7 yearly test were qualified to show up in the centrally-sponsored National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) test. There was a five percent relaxation in passing grades provided to reserved category students.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

WB NMMS 2023-24: Steps to check 

    • Go to the WB NMMS official website at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.      
    • Press on the “NMMSE-2023 District Wise Selected Candidates List”.      
    • The dropdown will showcase the district-wise selection list.      
    • Press on the district you applied to, where you displayed for the exam.     
    • The selection list PDF will include name, roll number, district, school name and score by the student.      
    • View your result by utilising the roll number or name by pressing Ctrl+F.      
    • If your name or roll number displays in the list, view the qualifying status.      
    • Download the results for future use.

WB NMMS 2023-24: 7 Points to remember 

    • Prior to reporting results, the West Bengal School Education Department had released provisional answer keys and welcomed objections from applicants till December 26. Applicants' criticism was taken for setting up the final answer key.       
    • NMMS is a centrally sponsored scholarship scheme for students whose parental compensation is under Rs 3.5 lakh per annum.      
    • Students who study in government-recognised/government-aided schools/local bodies and government-sponsored schools, including Madrasahs without residential office, can apply for the NMMS scholarship.       
    • They need to score somewhere around 55% marks in the Class 7 final exams to be qualified to apply for the scholarship. Five percent relaxation has been provided to SC, ST and disabled students.      
    • The Ministry Of Education has fixed the quota beneficiaries for West Bengal at 7,250. 
    • Students who have qualified the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) will be allowed the scholarship.       
    • The NMMS question paper had a sum of 180 questions and was separated into two segments i.e. MAT and SAT. There was no recommended syllabus, but questions were asked in Class 7 and 8 level.

Also Read

HBSE extends application deadline to Nov 21 for Class 10, 12 exams 2024

Central agencies asking TMC leaders to join BJP or face action: CM Mamata

Bihar Board class 10 results declared; overall pass percentage at 82.91

Major reshuffle in Assam bureaucracy, Ravi Kota to be next chief secretary

PKL 2023: Bengal Warriors players full list, price and live stream details

Govt jobs alert: UPSC to Income Tax dept, here is the list of jobs to apply

UPSC to declare Civil Services Final results 2023 soon, here's how to check

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar to launch online educational platform for poor

UPSC CDS Admit Card 2024 is out, here's how to check and download

AP Inter Results 2024 out: BIEAP announced results at bie.ap.gov.in

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :West BengalWest Bengal board resultsexam results

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story