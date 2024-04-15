WB NMMS 2023-24: Results for Class 8 declared through official website

The directorate of school education, West Bengal, has announced the NMMSE 2023-34 results for Class 8 students. The people who showed up in the test can look at their results through the official site at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.

Students of Class 8 who got 55% or more marks in the Class 7 yearly test were qualified to show up in the centrally-sponsored National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) test. There was a five percent relaxation in passing grades provided to reserved category students.

WB NMMS 2023-24: Steps to check

• Go to the WB NMMS official website at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.

• Press on the “NMMSE-2023 District Wise Selected Candidates List”.

• The dropdown will showcase the district-wise selection list.

• Press on the district you applied to, where you displayed for the exam.

• The selection list PDF will include name, roll number, district, school name and score by the student.

• View your result by utilising the roll number or name by pressing Ctrl+F.

• If your name or roll number displays in the list, view the qualifying status.

• Download the results for future use.

WB NMMS 2023-24: 7 Points to remember

• Prior to reporting results, the West Bengal School Education Department had released provisional answer keys and welcomed objections from applicants till December 26. Applicants' criticism was taken for setting up the final answer key.

• NMMS is a centrally sponsored scholarship scheme for students whose parental compensation is under Rs 3.5 lakh per annum.

• Students who study in government-recognised/government-aided schools/local bodies and government-sponsored schools, including Madrasahs without residential office, can apply for the NMMS scholarship.

• They need to score somewhere around 55% marks in the Class 7 final exams to be qualified to apply for the scholarship. Five percent relaxation has been provided to SC, ST and disabled students.

• The Ministry Of Education has fixed the quota beneficiaries for West Bengal at 7,250.

• Students who have qualified the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) will be allowed the scholarship.

• The NMMS question paper had a sum of 180 questions and was separated into two segments i.e. MAT and SAT. There was no recommended syllabus, but questions were asked in Class 7 and 8 level.