UPSC to declare Civil Services Final results 2023 soon, here's how to check

UPSC is likely to release the final results of the Civil Service 2023 exams soon. Candidates who have appeared for the personality test can check their results on the official website

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The Union Public Service Commission is expected to release the Civil Service Examinations 2023 final results soon. However, official information has yet to be released by the commission. Candidates who appeared for the examination (personality test) can check their UPSC CSE final result 2024 on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC conducted the personality test from January 2 to April 9, 2024. A total of 1026 candidates have appeared for the personality test, who were earlier declared successful in the Civil Service (Main) examination 2023 in December 2023. The prelims examination was held in May 2023 and the mains examination was conducted in September 2023.

The Union Public Service Commission aims to fill 1,015 positions in various government departments through CSE 2023. The candidates who will be qualified for the examination will be recruited to different positions such as Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and other central services and posts.

Female participation

Over the years, women's participation and passing percentage have increased. Last year, the women candidates dominated the UPSC CSE 2022 examination where Ishita Kishore secured the top position followed by other women candidates Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra. Before that, the all-India Rank 1 was secured by Shruti Sharma in the UPSC CSE 2021 examination.

How to check the UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2023?

Here are the simple steps to check the UPSC Civil Service final examination 2023:

Firstly, visit the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in.
Check for the 'Civil Service Examinations 2023 Final Results' on the homepage.
After clicking on the link, a new PDF will open.
The list contains the names of 1,105 successful candidates who cleared the examination. 
You can download the PDF.
You can also take a printout of the UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2023 for future reference. 

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

