UPSC CDS Admit Card 2024 is out, here's how to check and download

UPSC CDS Admit Card 2024: UPSC has released the admit card for CDS 2024 examination which will take place on April 21. Here's how to check and download

UPSC CDS 2024 Admit Card (Photo: Shutterstock)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 5:40 PM IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the UPSC CDS 2024 admit card on April 12, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Defence Service Examination (I) 2024 can download the admit card through the official website, i.e., upsc.gov.in. The candidates who are supposed to appear for the examination can download their UPSC CDS 2024 admit card on upsconline.nic.in.

The examination will take place on April 21, 2024. It will be conducted in two shifts, i.e., from 9 am to 11 am and the second shift will take place from 12 noon to 2 pm. The entry of the candidates into the venue shall be closed for 30 minutes before starting the examination (in each session). Shortlisted candidates need to download and print e-admit cards. The admission card can be accessed by the candidates between April 12 and April 21, 2024. No candidates are allowed entry into the examination venue after the closure of the entry.

How to download the UPSC CDS 2024 admit card?

Here are the simple steps to download the UPSC CDS admit card 2024:
  1. Firstly visit the official website, upsc.gov.in
  2. On the home page, check for the UPSC CDS Admit Card 2024 link and click on it.
  3. A new page will appear on your screen and you have to enter your login credentials.
  4. Click on submit and download the page.
  5. Keep the hard copy of the same for further needs. 
Candidates appearing for the examination should bring the printout of their e-Admit Card to the allotted Venue for appearing at the examination. A candidate who fails to produce his/her e-admit card for checking at the allotted venue shall not be allowed to take the examination. The candidates should also carry their Photo ID card whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card in each session. Students who need more details should visit the official website of UPSC.

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

