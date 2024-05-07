Business Standard
CLAT 2025: Exam date announced on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, details inside

The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the CLAT 2025 exam dates in the official notice for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) exam on the site consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

The CLAT 2025 examination date has been announced by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The official notice for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) exam dates can be found on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the CLAT's official website. On December 1, 2024, the CLAT 2025 examination is scheduled. The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. 
The online registration is expected to start in the period of July. As per a few media reports, the registration window will open in the first week of July. In any case, there is no official confirmation of this.
CLAT 2025: Official statement 

The official notification reads, “The Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (the “Consortium”) at their Meetings held on April 26, 2024 decided that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 shall be conducted on Sunday, December 1, 2024, 2 PM-4 PM. Further details regarding the syllabus, application and counselling process shall be released shortly”. 

CLAT 2025: Application Fee

At the time of registration, students in the General Category must pay an application fee of Rs 4,000, while students in the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Below Poverty Line (BPL) categories must pay an application fee of INR 3,500.

CLAT 2025: Steps to check 

    • Go to the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
    • Press on CLAT 2025 registration link available on the home page.
    • Fill in the registration details and press on submit.
    • After your registration is done, login to the account.
    • Enter the application form and submit the payment of application fee.
    • Press on submit and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for later. 

First Published: May 07 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

