Work on multipurpose coaching hub in Rajasthan's Pratapnagar gains pace

In the first phase, 70 of 140 units have been allotted to various educational institutions. Of the 90 commercial units, 53 have been allotted, along with two residential units and one mixed unit

Anil Sharma Jaipur

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 3:48 PM IST
The work on the construction of a one-of-a-kind multipurpose coaching hub in Pratapnagar is going on at full pace, a Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB) official said.

The hub — coming up in two phases — is planned on 67,000 square meters with a capacity to coach approximately 70,000 students.

While five towers are planned in the first phase, three more will come up in the second round. Each floor of the institutional building will have 5,000 to 14,000 square feet of carpet area, which will be sold to coaching institutions.

In the first phase, 70 of 140 units have been allotted to various educational institutions. Of the 90 commercial units, 53 have been allotted, along with two residential units and one mixed unit.

To cater to the needs of children under the coaching hub scheme, the construction of a long tennis court, Amphitheatre, lawn, and central library has been completed.

Besides this, the RHB is also focusing on quality housing to various sections, including the low-income group.

RHB Commissioner Kumar Pal Gautam said schemes for about 3,000 houses and flats started under the state government's 100-day action plan.

The commissioner has instructed engineers to prepare action plans, keeping in mind the needy section, in all areas of the state, especially at divisional headquarters.

Established in 1970, the RHB is an autonomous body to provide measures to deal with and satisfy the need for housing in Rajasthan. In the past few years, its turnover has crossed Rs 8,000 crore. In the past five years, the board has sold more than 14,500 houses.

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

