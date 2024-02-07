PNB Recruitment 2024: Registrations for 1,025 Specialist Officer posts soon

Moreover, it is to be seen that the PNB SO 2024 online registration window will open tomorrow, February 7, and will stay available until February 25.

As per the official notice, the Punjab National Bank is holding a recruitment campaign to fill a sum of 1,025 Specialist Officer (SO) posts in the bank. The breakdown of the openings is as per the following:

• Manager-Cyber Security: 05

• Officer-Credit: 1000

• Manager-Forex: 15

• Senior Manager Cyber Security: 05.

• Officer-Credit: The minimum age for this position is 21 years, and the maximum is 28 years.

• Manager-Forex and Manager-Cyber Security: Applicants applying for these posts must be between 25-35 years.

• Senior Manager Cyber Security: Candidates applying for these posts must be at least 27 years of age and a maximum of 38 years old.