Assam polls see fewer criminal cases, sharp rise in crorepati candidates

Around one in seven candidates contesting the Assam Assembly elections this year have declared criminal cases, showing a marginal decline from the last election, while the share of crorepatis has surged sharply.

Out of 722 candidates analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 102 candidates (14 per cent) have declared criminal cases, slightly down from 15 per cent in 2021. However, 82 candidates (11 per cent) face serious criminal charges, also easing from 12 per cent five years ago.

The spread remains limited compared to some other states: Only eight of 126 constituencies qualify as “red alert” seats, with three or more candidates facing criminal cases.

Wealth among candidates, however, has risen significantly. The proportion of crorepati candidates has jumped to 39 per cent from 28 per cent in 2021. Average assets have also increased to about Rs 3.25 crore, up from Rs 2.10 crore. The total declared wealth of all candidates stands at roughly Rs 2,352 crore, underlining the growing role of money power in elections. Candidate demographics show a familiar pattern. A majority — 60 per cent — are aged between 41 and 60, while 24 per cent fall in the 25–40 bracket. Educationally, candidates are fairly split, with 53 per cent graduates or above and 45 per cent having schooling up to Class 12.