Tea tribe community at centre of Assam election battle amid welfare push

With Assam heading into elections, the state’s tea tribe community has emerged as a key constituency, triggering a surge of political outreach and welfare announcements from both the Centre and the state government.

Tea gardens across Upper Assam have become focal points of campaign activity, with leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra engaging directly with workers.

On April 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a tea garden in Dibrugarh district, interacted with women workers at the Manohari Tea Estate, and described tea as the “soul of Assam.” Earlier, he launched the first phase of homestead land pattas for workers in 106 tea gardens across 20 districts, addressing a long-pending demand for land ownership.

What welfare measures have been announced for tea workers? This outreach has been accompanied by policy measures. On March 9, the Assam government distributed ₹95 crore among 486 tea gardens under an incentive scheme that includes interest subvention, subsidies for orthodox tea production, machinery support, and an agricultural income-tax holiday until 2026–27. Daily wages have also been raised by ₹30 — to ₹280 in the Brahmaputra Valley and ₹258 in the Barak Valley — with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicating further revisions may follow. Why are tea tribes a decisive electoral bloc? Tea tribes — descendants of labourers brought during the colonial period — are concentrated in Upper Assam and parts of the Barak Valley, influencing outcomes in over 35 constituencies.

Their numerical strength and relatively stable voting patterns make them a crucial electoral bloc. In recent years, the Bharatiya Janata Party has made inroads into what was traditionally a Congress support base. “Through DBT schemes and land patta allotments, the BJP has consolidated tea tribes as a core vote bank, though many are still awaiting actual land allotments,” said Nivan Bagchi, research scholar at Gauhati University. While land rights carry both material and symbolic value, key demands remain unresolved — particularly the long-pending Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six groups. The Congress, in their manifesto, has promised ST recognition, industrial-level minimum wages, and expanded welfare schemes.

What challenges persist in tea garden regions? Despite heightened political attention, conditions in tea garden areas remain challenging. These regions report among the lowest life expectancy levels in the state, along with high disease burden, malnutrition, and anaemia. According to The Morbidity Status among Tea Garden Workers of Assam report (February 2025), 34.7 per cent suffer from low BMI, with women (37.7 per cent) more affected than men (30.2 per cent). Healthcare access also remains uneven. The socio-economic discourse around Assam’s tea gardens consistently highlights workers as one of the most marginalised and vulnerable communities in the state. Issues such as hunger, malnutrition, and severe anaemia among women and children continue to persist.

Around 6 per cent of workers reported hospitalisation within a year, with Dibrugarh recording the highest rate at 10.2 per cent. In contrast, rates were lower in Tinsukia (5 per cent), Sibsagar (4.4 per cent), and Jorhat (3.2 per cent), possibly reflecting gaps in healthcare access or reporting. How is the tea industry coping with economic pressures? Assam, India’s largest tea-producing state with over 359,000 hectares under cultivation, continues to face economic strain. “Labour accounts for 55–60 per cent of production costs,” said Arijit Raha of the Indian Tea Association, warning that wage hikes without corresponding price gains could pressure the industry.

Plantation owners also operate under statutory welfare obligations — including housing, healthcare, sanitation, and education — which add to costs. At the same time, Assam tea faces competition from lower-cost producers such as Kenya, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, while shifting consumer preferences toward specialty and organic teas demand further investment. What concerns has the Opposition raised? Opposition leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi and Priyanka Gandhi, argue that the recent announcements reflect electoral urgency rather than structural reform. They point to persistent gaps in healthcare, education, and employment conditions, as well as the closure of some estates. During a visit to Dibrugarh, Priyanka Gandhi accused the state government of delaying ST status and promised land pattas and free healthcare for large sections of the population.

The Congress has also questioned the legal validity of recently issued “digital pattas,” calling them largely symbolic and warning of potential disputes. While acknowledging the recent wage hike, party leaders argue that one-time financial assistance offers only temporary relief and stress the need for sustained wage negotiations. How are welfare measures shaping electoral strategy? Analysts say the current approach combines symbolic outreach — including high-profile visits — with targeted welfare delivery. Measures such as land pattas, wage hikes, and financial assistance are easily communicated in plantation areas, while incentives for the tea industry aim to reassure estate managements.