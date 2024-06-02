Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Accept people's mandate: Cong after winning only a single seat in Arunachal

Accept people's mandate: Cong after winning only a single seat in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki said the party was "disappointed but not demoralised" by the election results

Congress flag
The PCC president also thanked party workers and leaders, who worked "tirelessly with sincerity and dedication on the ground and gave their best efforts in the election process". (photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
The Congress, which managed to win only one seat in Arunachal Pradesh, accepted the people's mandate in the assembly polls, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki said the party was "disappointed but not demoralised" by the election results.

The Congress fielded 19 candidates in the 60-member assembly polls and secured the Bameng seat only in East Kameng district.

Tuki, in a statement, said the party "humbly accepted the mandate of the people with a sense of responsibility".

He expressed gratitude to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their participation in the polling process.
 

The party has lost the elections but not its courage. The Congress will work hard and continue fighting for the rights of the people as well as the ideals of the country with the same responsibility, Tuki said.

The PCC president also thanked party workers and leaders, who worked "tirelessly with sincerity and dedication on the ground and gave their best efforts in the election process".

We are definitely disappointed but not demoralised. We will introspect about the causes of the defeat and work on the organisation in the coming days, he added.

The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly and secured a majority.

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

