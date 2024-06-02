Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / People's trust, hard work of SKM behind landslide victory: Sikkim CM Tamang

After the landslide win, Tamang congratulated the party supporters and the voters of Sikkim

Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Sikkim CM
Press Trust of India Gangtok
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday gave credit for the party's landslide victory in the assembly election in the state to the hard work of the SKM cadre and the trust of the people in his government.

The SKM returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second time in a row by securing 26 seats till now in the 31-member assembly. Counting is underway and the party is leading in five other seats.

After the landslide win, Tamang who is also the chief minister, congratulated the party supporters and the voters of Sikkim.

"It is because of the love and trust of the people which we have managed to secure in the past five years in government. Besides, party cadres worked very hard. Now we have the next five years to give our 100 per cent for the people of Sikkim," he said at a gathering in Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

Tamang won from both Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung constituencies that he contested.

In 2019, the SKM had won 17 seats and unseated the Sikkim Democratic Front party (SDF) which ruled the state for 25 years in a row.

SDF president and former CM Pawan Chamling lost from both the seats he contested elections.

"I also want to thank the opposition as it is because of them that our party became stronger and more organised," he said.

Tamang asked the party workers to maintain calm in the aftermath of the landslide victory.

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

