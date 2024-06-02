BJP will keep working with greater vigour for Arunachal's growth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the people of Arunachal Pradesh for reposing their faith in the BJP yet again and said the party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state's growth.

The BJP on Sunday returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly and secured a majority, the Election Commission officials said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in @BJP4Arunachal yet again," Modi said in a post on X.



"Our Party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state's growth," he said.

Modi also appreciated the hardwork of the "exceptional" BJP workers in Arunachal Pradesh through the election campaign.

"It is commendable how they went across the state and connected with the people," he said.





Modi congratulates SKM chief, says look forward to working with state govt to further Sikkim's progress



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Sikkim Krantikari Morcha chief Prem Singh Tamang for his party's victory in the assembly polls and said he looks forward to working with the state government to further Sikkim's progress.



The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power by sweeping the assembly polls in the Himalayan state, winning 31 of the 32 seats, according to the Election Commission. The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front won only one seat.

"I thank all those who voted for @BJP4Sikkim in the Assembly Elections. I also appreciate the efforts put in by our Karyakartas," Modi said in a post on X.



"Our Party will always be at the forefront of working towards Sikkim's development and fulfilling people's aspirations," he said.

Congratulating SKM chief and Chief Minister Prem Singh Taamang (Golay), Modi said, "I look forward to working with the state government to further the progress of Sikkim in the coming times."