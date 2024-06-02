Arunachal Assembly results: BJP leading in 30 seats, NPP ahead in 8

The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh was leading in 30 assembly seats while the National People's Party (NPEP) was ahead in eight constituencies, according to initial trends available in the Election Commission of India website on Sunday.

Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in the northeastern state began at 6 am.

The BJP had already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, elections for which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading in three seats, while the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) and independent candidates were leading in two seats each.

The Congress is ahead in one seat in the northeastern state.

Despite rain across the state, hundreds of supporters of various political parties were seen standing near the counting centres.