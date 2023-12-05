Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Any machine with chip can be hacked, says Digvijaya Singh on EVMs

Any machine with chip can be hacked, says Digvijaya Singh on EVMs

Days after the Congress lost the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that any machine with a chip can be hacked

File photo of Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi | PTI photo
ANI Politics

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Days after the Congress lost the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that any machine with a chip can be hacked and that he has opposed voting by EVMs since 2003.

"Any Machine with a Chip can be hacked. I have opposed voting by EVM since 2003. Can we allow our Indian Democracy to be controlled by Professional Hackers! This is the Fundamental Question which all Political Parties have to address to. Hon ECI and Hon Supreme Court would you please defend our Indian Democracy?" Singh said in a post on 'X' on Monday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Singh also mentioned a thread on 'X' in which a journalist, Ravi Nair, explained how EVMs are not foolproof and are not safe for democracy.

"VVPAT is not a safeguard as long as every slip is not counted. Many people believe Mass tampering of EVMs is not possible. No need. 3 to 3.5% of the tampered EVMs will alter the results drastically. Whichever political party wins elections, EVMs are not safe for democracy," Nair said in a post on 'X'.

Nair also posted the cover of a book by BJP Leader GVL Narasimha Rao on the credibility of EVMs.

The BJP created a record in Madhya Pradesh and came to power again after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years.

Digvijaya Singh was an integral part of the Kamal Nath-led party campaign in Madhya Pradesh. Singh has been in politics since 1977 and is known for his outspoken and controversial views on various issues. He is currently a Rajya Sabha MP and a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Also Read

Grassroot leaders leaving BJP: Digvijaya Singh's jibe at Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Several leaders of BJP want to join Congress: Digvijaya ahead of MP polls

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

MP election LIVE: PM Modi addresses voters of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

State results show BJP in pole position but the Opposition can still fight

BJP's victory may not be enough to get Rajya Sabha majority by next year

Increased women representation in 2023 state polls, 46% MLAs retain seats

Gauging impact of freebies promised in elections on state finances

Model code of conduct in five states lifted, says Election Commission

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Digvijaya SinghState assembly pollsIndian National CongressMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsEVMs

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story