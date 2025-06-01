Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / First time in 2 decades, EC holds revision of voters' list for bypolls

First time in 2 decades, EC holds revision of voters' list for bypolls

The last time a special summary revision took place for a bypoll was in 2006 in Tamil Nadu

Election Commission of India, ECI

The validity of the current electoral roll continues till the completion of the special revision. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Election Commission revised the voters' list of five constituencies for holding assembly bypolls there in a bid to ensure a "spotless" electoral roll.

The last time a special summary revision took place for a bypoll was in 2006 in Tamil Nadu, officials pointed out.

Citing provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, officials said the electoral roll is to be revised before every election and bypoll unless otherwise directed by the EC.

If the electoral roll is not revised, the validity or continued operation of the said electoral roll shall not be affected, they said, quoting the law.

 

The validity of the current electoral roll continues till the completion of the special revision.

Also Read

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Centre moves 41 officers in major joint secretary-level reshuffle

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

ECI releases schedule for bye-polls in Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal

Sukanta Majumdar, BJP

EC investigates Bengal BJP chief's wife for holding two voter IDs

Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, Sagarika Ghose

Court grants bail to Derek O'Brien, TMC leaders in 2024 ECI protest case

Mayawati

EC interacts with BSP chief Mayawati for better understanding of issues

Officials underlined that it is for the commission to decide if revision of electoral rolls has to be conducted or not, depending on the requirement.

Bypolls to five assembly seats in four states will be held on June 19, the poll authority announced last month.

While two assembly bypolls will be held in Gujarat, one each will take place in Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab. The counting of votes will take place on June 23.

In Gujarat, the bypoll to the Kadi seat was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki.

Another bypoll to the Visavadar seat in the state is taking place due to the resignation of sitting member Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai.

In Kerala, the Nilambur seat will go to a bypoll since P V Anvar has resigned, while a bypoll will be held in Punjab's Ludhiana seat due to the death of sitting member Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

A by-election to the Kaliganj Assembly seat in West Bengal has been necessitated due to the death of sitting assembly member Nasiruddin Ahamed.

Special Summary Revision is the legal term for revision of electoral rolls to weed out voters who have left the constituency or have died, and to add new names.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Om Birla, Om, Birla

LS Speaker Birla embarks on visit to Brazil for Brics Parliamentary Forum

Supreme Court

Scolding does not amount to provoking someone to take own life: SC

Criminal in handcuffs

CBI arrests senior Indian Revenue Service Officer in bribery case

Demolition drive underway in Madrasi Camp in south Delhi's Jangpura

Demolition drive in Madrasi Camp in Delhi's Jangpura after Delhi HC order

Floods, landslides in Assam, Manipur

Northeast floods, landslides: Over 20 dead across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal

Topics : Election Commission of India Election Commission bypolls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon