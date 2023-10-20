Assembly polls 2023: When will elections take place? Details here

With the Lok Sabha elections 2024 just months away, Assembly polls are scheduled to take place in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. The results of these high-stakes elections could have major implications for the 2024 general elections.



The elections will take place in a total of 679 Assembly constituencies, representing one-sixth of all the constituencies in India. There are 82 million male and 78 million female voters in all five states.



Assembly elections 2023: When will elections take place?



Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to take place in one phase on November 17. Elections will be held in Chattisgarh in two phases on November 7 and 17. In Rajasthan, Assembly polls will be held on November 25 (changed from November 23). Polling will be held in a single phase on November 30 in Telangana. Elections for the Mizoram Legislative Assembly are set to take place on November 3 in a single phase.



Assembly elections 2023: Date of counting



The counting in all states is scheduled to take place on December 3. The entire process of polling will end on December 5.



Number of Assembly seats in the five states



Madhya Pradesh



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is shepherding the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state. The saffron party is facing a strong challenge from the opposition Congress. The Congress was ousted from power in Madhya Pradesh in 2020 after some of its legislators defected to the BJP. The state legislative Assembly has 230 seats.



Telangana



Since the state's formation in June 2014, K Chandrashekhar-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has ruled the state of Telangana. The state has a total of 119 assembly seats. Whereas BRS is the ruling party in the state, Congress and BJP are vying to make a mark in the upcoming state polls.



Rajasthan



The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats. The Congress and the BJP have dominated the elections in the state. Both parties have alternatively ruled the state with Congress winning the last elections in 2018.



Mizoram



The Mizo National Front (MNF) is currently the ruling party in the 40-member Mizoram Assembly with 28 seats. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has emerged as a major threat to the MNF's grip over the northeastern state. The Congress is trying hard to regain its lost glory in the state.



Chattisgarh



Currently, the state is ruled by the Congress, with Chief Minister Bhupesh Singh Baghel at the helm. The state is witnessing a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Chhattisgarh has 90 Assembly constituencies.