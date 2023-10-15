Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / MP assembly elections: Samajwadi Party releases list of nine candidates

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday declared a list of nine candidates for the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh scheduled on November 17

Press Trust of India Bhopal
The Akhilesh Yadav-led party is planning to contest all 230 seats in MP as of now

Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
SP leader Yash Bhartiya said the names of six candidates on the list were announced earlier while three new names were added to it.

"The nine candidates include former MLA Meera Deepak Yadav who is fielded from the Niwari assembly constituency," said Bhartiya.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party is planning to contest all 230 seats in MP as of now, he said.

Besides Niwari, the candidates are announced for Rajnagar, Bhander, Dhauhani, Chitrangi, Sirmaur, Bijawar, Katangi and Sidhi assembly seats.

The SP had won one seat- Bijawar in Chhatarpur district- in the 2018 MP assembly elections.

When Congress fell short of majority despite emerging as the single largest party in the previous polls, two BSP MLAs, one SP legislator and four Independents provided outside support to the then Kamal Nath-led government.

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

