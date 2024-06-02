Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Bhaichung Bhutia loses to SKM's R D Dorjee in Barfung Assembly constituency

Bhaichung Bhutia loses to SKM's R D Dorjee in Barfung Assembly constituency

The Citizen Action Party - Sikkim candidate in the Barfung constituency Dadul Lepcha got 656 votes while BJP nominee Tashi Dadul Bhutia received only 298 votes

Bhaichung Bhutia
The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term by a landslide victory, winning 31 seats in the 32-member assembly. (ANI File Image)
Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 8:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former India Football captain and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) vice president Bhaichung Bhutia lost the Barfung Assembly constituency in Namchi district to SKM's Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia on Sunday.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate bagged 8,358 votes while Bhutia got 4,012 votes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Citizen Action Party - Sikkim candidate in the Barfung constituency Dadul Lepcha got 656 votes while BJP nominee Tashi Dadul Bhutia received only 298 votes.
 

Bhaichung Bhutia joined the SDF before the Sikkim Assembly elections. He also merged the erstwhile Hamro Sikkim Party with the SDF.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term by a landslide victory, winning 31 seats in the 32-member assembly.

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2019, could manage only one seat, though its president Pawan Kumar Chamling lost in the two constituencies he contested.

Also Read

SDF releases Sikkim's LS, state polls list; fields Bhaichung Bhutia

IPL 2024: Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead vs RCB

Sikkim Assembly elections: BJP releases second list of nine candidates

Sikkim polls: SDF supremo Chamling loses from Poklok, Namcheybung seats

BJP MLA Tashi hoists 73 feet high-mast national flag in Arunachal

Accept people's mandate: Cong after winning only a single seat in Arunachal

Arunachal poll win 'historic'; people honored PM's contribution: Khandu

Sikkim polls: SDF supremo Chamling loses from Poklok, Namcheybung seats

BJP will keep working with greater vigour for Arunachal's growth: PM Modi

People's trust, hard work of SKM behind landslide victory: Sikkim CM Tamang

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Bhaichung BhutiaAssembly Election

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story