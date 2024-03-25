Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SDF releases Sikkim's LS, state polls list; fields Bhaichung Bhutia

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) announced the names of 30 candidates for the state assembly election and for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Himalayan state

Bhaichung Bhutia

Former India footballer Bhaichung Bhutia will contest from the Barfung (BL-Reserved) seat, while MG Bhutia has been given ticket for Yuksom-Tashiding (BL-Reserved) seat. (ANI File Image)

Press Trust of India Gangtok
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Sikkim Chief Minister and SDF supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling will seek election from Poklok-Kamrang seat in Namchi district while former India footballer Bhaichung Bhutia will contest from Barfung constituency for the state Assembly election, the party announced on Monday.
The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) announced the names of 30 candidates for the state assembly election and for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Himalayan state.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Chamling, a five-term former chief minister shifted to the Poklok-Kamrang seat from his sitting Namchi-Singhithang seat to avoid a contest with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai who has entered the fray from there.
Former India footballer Bhaichung Bhutia will contest from the Barfung (BL-Reserved) seat, while MG Bhutia has been given ticket for Yuksom-Tashiding (BL-Reserved) seat.
Elections to the 32-member Sikkim Assembly and the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Himalayan state will be held simultaneously on April 19.
Former MP PD Rai will be the SDF candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state.
Kesham Limboo has been fielded from the Yangthang constituency, while SP Bhutia will try his luck from Rinchenpong (BL-Reserved).
The SDF has given ticket to PN Sherpa for Daramdin (BL-Reserved), while AD Subba will contest from Soreng Chakung seat.
JB Darnal will be the SDF nominee from Zoom Salghari (SC), while Bimal Rai will seek election from Namchi Singhithang.
Nirmal Kumar Pradhan will fight from the Melli assembly seat, while Suman Tiwari has been asked to contest from Temi Namphing.
MK Subba will contest the election from Rangang Yangang seat, while Norzang Lepcha has been given ticket from Tumin Lingee seat.
Former minister MK Sharma has been rewarded for joining SDF from SKM with a ticket from Khamdong Singtam seat, while Sangita Bhandari has been asked to contest from Rhenock.
MK Gurung will contest from Chujachen, while TW Lepcha from Gnathang Machong (BL-Reserved). Mechung Bhutia will contest from Martam Rumtek (BL-Reserved), while CB Chettri will be the SDF nominee from Upper Tadong.

Also Read

Sikkim Democratic Front announces six candidates for Assembly polls

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 21, over 100 missing | Details here

Sikkim CM Tamang gives Rs 20,000 cheque to drivers of tourist vehicles

EC team visits Sikkim, reviews preparedness for LS, Assembly polls

High-level committee to examine Teesta Stage III dam breach: Sikkim CM

Students raising 'Modi, Modi' slogans should be slapped: K'taka minister

TN minister Radhakrishnan booked for alleged derogatory remark on PM Modi

LS polls: Congress fields Vasundhara Raje's 'aide' from Kota in 6th list

Kangana has done good work in films, but this is politics: Vikramaditya

AAP launches social media campaign for 'saving' Constitution, democracy

Ashish Rai will contest from Arithang, while PC Lepcha has been given ticket from Gangtok (BL-Reserved).
DB Thapa Manger will contest on SDF ticket from Upper Burtuk seat, while GC Lepcha has been nominated from Kabi Lungchok (BL-Reserved).
SG Lepcha will seek election from Dzongu (BL-Reserved), while the former Rajya Sabha MP Hissey Lachunga has been given ticket from Lachen-Mangan (BL-Reserved) seat.
Norzang Lepcha and Acharya Targeting Lama will contest from Tumin Lingee (BL-Reserved seat) and Sangha seat respectively.
Tenzing Norbu (Lamtha) will be the SDF candidate from Shyari (BL-Reserved) seat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Election Bhaichung Bhutia Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon