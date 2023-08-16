Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / BJP announces candidates for September 5 Tripura assembly bypolls

BJP announces candidates for September 5 Tripura assembly bypolls

The party nominated Taffajal Hussain for the Boxanagar assembly seat and Bindu Debnath for the Dhanpur segment

Press Trust of India Agartala
The BJP has announced its candidates for the September 5 bypolls to Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies in Tripura

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 12:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The BJP has announced its candidates for the September 5 bypolls to Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies in Tripura's Sepahijala district, a party leader said here on Wednesday.

The party nominated Taffajal Hussain for the Boxanagar assembly seat and Bindu Debnath for the Dhanpur segment, he said.

Hussain is a local leader of Boxanagar, while Debnath is the party's mandal president in Dhanpur.

Senior leaders are going to Boxanagar and Dhanpur to begin booth-level campaign from today. Our candidates will file nomination papers on Thursday," Tripura BJP's media in-charge Sunit Sarkar said.

The bypoll to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated due to the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque.

Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik's resignation as the MLA of Dhanpur necessitated the by-election to that seat.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front has fielded Kaushik Chanda and Mijan Husain as its nominees for Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies respectively.

The last date for filing the nomination papers will be on August 17, while scrutiny will be done the next day.

The counting of votes for the bypolls will be on September 8.

Also Read

Union minister Pratima Bhoumik quits as MLA from Dhanpur seat in Tripura

CPI(M), Cong hold talks on Tripura bypolls to avoid split in anti-BJP votes

Bypolls to seven assembly seats on September 5: Election Commission

PM to attend swearing-in ceremony of BJP govt in Tripura on March 8

Votes set to be counted in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland today

Over 4 mn voters increased in MP; final roll to be released on Oct 4

MP polls: Tribal leader Kantilal Bhuria to lead Congress poll campaign

BJP to take out 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in parts of MP ahead of polls

Cong's General Secy Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Gwalior on Friday

Asaduddin Owaisi highlights fissures within the ranks of Congress in Jaipur

Topics :TripurabypollsBJPElection

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple's supplier Foxconn begins iPhone 15 production in Tamil Nadu

India's no 2 tycoon Gautam Adani may avoid stepping on Mukesh Ambani's toes

India News

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully undergoes last Moon-bound maneouvre

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

Govt to provide drone training to 15,000 women led-SHGs, says PM Modi

Next Story