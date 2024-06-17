BJP leaders meet to discuss election strategy for Haryana Assembly polls

Senior BJP leaders held a meeting on Monday to discuss the party's strategy for the assembly elections in Haryana, due later this year.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Manohar Lal Khattar and Krishna Pal Gurjar were present at the meeting, presided over by BJP chief JP Nadda at the party's headquarters in the national capital.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The BJP's Haryana core group leaders, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, were also present.

The meeting came within hours of Nadda appointing Pradhan as the party's election in-charge for Haryana, setting in motion its preparations for the assembly polls.

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb was made the party's co-election in-charge.

Nadda also appointed the party's election in-charges and co-incharges for assembly polls-bound Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav was appointed as the party's election in-charge for Maharashtra while Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be co-incharge.



ALSO READ: BJP appoints in-charges for Assembly polls in Maha, Haryana, Jharkhand, J&K

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been made the election in-charge for Jharkhand while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be co-incharge.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as the election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir.

While assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand are due later this year, the Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to hold the elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September.