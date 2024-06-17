Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / BJP appoints incharges for poll-bound Maharashtra, Haryana, J'khand, J-K

BJP appoints incharges for poll-bound Maharashtra, Haryana, J'khand, J-K

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has been appointed as the incharge for Maharashtra while Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the co-incharge for the state

BJP,BJP logo
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as the incharge for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 3:29 PM IST
BJP president JP Nadda on Monday appointed the party's election incharges and co-incharges for assembly poll-bound Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has been appointed as the incharge for Maharashtra while Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the co-incharge for the state, according to a statement issued by the party.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been made the BJP's election incharge for Haryana and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb the co-incharge for the state, it said.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the election incharge for Jharkhand and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma the co-incharge for the state, the statement said.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as the incharge for Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

While assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand are due later this year, the Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to hold the elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September.

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

