Gear up for Maha assembly polls to ensure victory: Goyal urges BJP cadres

Of the six assembly constituencies under the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, the BJP won four in the 2019 elections, while the Shiv Sena and Congress bagged one seat each

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
New Delhi: BJP leader Piyush Goyal addresses a press conference at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Piyush Goyal has said that active participation of party members was crucial to start preparing for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls to fix shortcomings in the party system. He also emphasised the importance of encouraging people to come out and vote, given the low response in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

"I am confident that the (party) system will be better ahead of the next state polls. If we start making efforts now, there will be no shortcomings ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections that will be held in the next 3-4 months," Goyal said during a public function late Wednesday evening. "We need to encourage people again to come out and vote. This time, we need to win all the six assembly seats under the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat," the Union Commerce Minister said.

Of the six assembly constituencies under the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, the BJP won four in the 2019 elections, while the Shiv Sena and Congress bagged one seat each. After the party split, the Sena MLA shifted his loyalty to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Goyal won his debut Lok Sabha poll from the Mumbai North constituency with an impressive margin of 3,56,996 votes.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

