BJP's Haryana win will have positive impact on Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai also announced coordinators or 'Vidhan Sabha Samanvayaks' from 3 parties- Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, for all 288 seats who have been asked to work at the booth level

Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai
Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai | Image: X
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
The BJP's victory in Haryana will have a positive impact on the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai said on Wednesday, expressing confidence that Mahayuti alliance will clinch a victory.

Addressing a press conference with Mahayuti leaders and BJP MLC Prasad Lad, the coordinator of the alliance, Desai said the Mahayuti allies have completed the "homework" for the selection of nominees and sharing of seats.

Desai also announced coordinators or "Vidhan Sabha Samanvayaks" from the three parties- Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, for all 288 seats who have been asked to work at the booth level.

"Haryana polls will definitely impact Maharashtra elections positively," Desai added.

The BJP won the Haryana polls for a third consecutive term, defeating its nearest rival Congress in a bipolar contest.

Desai said the chief ministerial face for Mahayuti will be decided by leaders of three parties- Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena), Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), and Ajit Pawar (NCP).

Speaking on the poll strategy, Desai said the allies are taking precautions to ensure rebellions do not crop up over the distribution of tickets.

"After a candidate of a party is declared, other aspirants will also be called in for better coordination. In case of a rebellion, the coordination committee of Mahayuti parties will address the issue at the district and assembly levels," he added.

The Mahayuti allies have learnt their lessons from the setback in the Lok Sabha elections and ensured necessary changes are made before facing the assembly polls, he added.

The INDIA bloc allies in Maharashtra- Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP)- won 30 out of 48 seats in Lok Sabha elections, restricting the NDA tally to 17.


First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

