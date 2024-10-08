BJP chief Nadda hails party's Haryana victory, accepts mandate in J-K

BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday praised the party's success in the Haryana Assembly elections and accepted the people's mandate from the Jammu and Kashmir elections. He also congratulated BJP leaders and workers for their hard work and expressed gratitude to the public for their support. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Following the BJP's win in Haryana, Nadda via his X handle said, "This consistent victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Haryana Assembly elections is a reflection of the people's unwavering faith in the welfare policies implemented by the double-engine government led by the illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This mandate shows that the people of Haryana have completely rejected the divisive and appeasement politics of the Congress."

"For the first time in the state, a political party has set a new record by winning power for the third consecutive time. This hat-trick of victory is the people's overwhelming support for Modi ji's welfare, development and good governance." Nadda added.

He congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini and BJP's state president Mohan Lal Badoli, thanking the public and BJP workers for their efforts.

In a separate tweet after the Jammu and Kashmir results, Nadda said,"We accept the mandate received in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Violent incidents have been curbed in Jammu and Kashmir since the abolition of Article 370. There was a time when the voting percentage was very low, but the huge number of voters in this election reflects the unprecedented enthusiasm of the people in the festival of democracy."

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to the all-round development and public welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. We will continue to raise every issue of development and public interest of the state. Congratulations to all the workers of @BJP4Jnk and thanks to the public", the BJP president added.

More From This Section

In the Haryana assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 48 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) secured 36 seats and is leading in 1 more, bringing its total to 37. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) managed to win 2 seats, and 3 Independent candidates were successful. This brings the total number of seats to 90.

Meanwhile in Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKN) emerged as the leading party, winning 42 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 29 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) won 6 seats. The Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) secured 3 seats, and the Jammu & Kashmir People Conference (JPC) managed to win 1 seat. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) each won 1 seat. Additionally, 7 Independent candidates were successful, bringing the total number of seats to 90.