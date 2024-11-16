BJP using Article 370 to weaken Cong, win Assembly polls: Farooq Abdullah

The BJP's onslaught on the Congress over Article 370 of the Constitution is aimed at weakening the opposition party and winning the elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said on Saturday.

However, the veteran leader said they will not allow the Congress to be weakened and expressed hope that the INDIA bloc will emerge victorious in the Assembly polls in both the states.

Talking to reporters after attending a private function here, Abdullah said he has no doubt about the return of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked about the statements of Congress leaders that there is no mention of restoration of Article 370 in a recently-passed resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Abdullah said they have their own purpose because their party is under attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah "shouting repeatedly at them just to win the elections".

"They (BJP) are thinking that they will weaken the Congress but we will not allow that to happen," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, adding, "We are hopeful that they (INDIA alliance) will win the elections." On the criticism of Kashmir-based political parties of the NC government in the Union Territory for allegedly misleading people on the resolution by linking it to Article 370, Abdullah said they are free to raise questions.

"Our (election) manifesto is before the public and we are following it," he said.

Abdullah responded angrily to a question about the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and asked, "What type of a response do you want from the Centre to the resolution for restoration of statehood? How long has this (NC) government been formed? Do you want statehood to fall from the sky?" "Statehood will be returned (to Jammu and Kashmir) and I have no doubt over it. Earlier, some people used to say that (Assembly) polls will not take place (in Jammu and Kashmir) but the elections happened. They (BJP) launched a propaganda that they will form the government but what happened?" he asked.

On Shah's statement that Modi is determined to amend the Waqf Act despite resistance from key opposition leaders, the former Union minister quipped, "He is the owner of India. Let him do what he wants. He is the king." Asked about the BJP's "Batenge Toh Katenge" slogan, the NC leader said, "What is the meaning of this slogan? Aren't we one? Is India not united? India is about unity in diversity. As long as we strengthen our diversity, India will be strong. We have to strengthen the diversity for a strong India.