Chhattisgarh Assembly Results 2023: Who is leading at 9:30 am?

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections results 2023: The counting in the state began at 8 am on Sunday. Here's how the trends look at 9:30 am

Chhattisgarh elections. Photo: PTI
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 09:53 AM IST
Counting for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, which most pollsters have predicted will be a tough fight between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP,  began at 8 am on Sunday. Chhattisgarh went to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17. The state has 90 Assembly seats.

Chhattisgarh assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 9:30 am?

According to TV reports, the trends for 88 seats out of the total 90 are out. Congress was leading on 57 seats, followed by BJP at 31. To win the state, a party or coalition needs to win 46 seats.

Chhattisgarh assembly elections results 2023: Important candidates

Other significant regional players in the fray are the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC), the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Hamar Raj Party (HRP) and the Communist parties. Important candidates like Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy CM TS Singh Deo and former CM Raman Singh are in the fray. 

Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent, which was slightly lower than the 76.88 per cent recorded in the 2018 polls. Votes cast in the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana assembly polls will be counted today. The counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly polls is scheduled for Monday. Of the 90 Assembly seats in the state, 51 fall in the general category, 10 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 29 for Scheduled Tribes.

What happened in previous Chattisgarh Assembly elections?

In the Chattisgarh Assembly elections 2018, Congress witnessed a landslide victory, winning 68 out of 90 seats. Elected from Patan, Baghel took oath as the CM of the state on December 17. The BJP won 15 seats, 34 less than what it had secured in the previous Assembly polls.

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 09:49 AM IST

