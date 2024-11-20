UP bypolls controversy: ECI warns against bias, suspends 7 police officers

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed Uttar Pradesh authorities to ensure impartial conduct of bypolls following allegations of voter identity checks sparking controversy. In response, the ECI has suspended seven police personnel for breaching voter guidelines, based on complaints filed by the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The suspended personnel include two officers each from Kanpur and Muzaffarnagar districts and three from Moradabad.

In an official statement, the ECI said, “No eligible voter should be prevented from voting. Any kind of biased attitude during voting will not be tolerated. On receiving a complaint, there will be an immediate investigation. If anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken.”

Bypolls are currently being held in nine Assembly constituencies: Ghaziabad, Katehari, Khair, Kundarki, Karhal, Majhawan, Meerapur, Phulpur, and Sisamau.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar instructed the state’s Chief Electoral Officer and other officials to maintain a fair and smooth voting process. “Take immediate note of all complaints and take immediate action. Along with this, inform the complainant about the action taken through social media by tagging them,” Kumar said.

The ECI’s measures came after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused police of unlawfully verifying voter cards and Aadhaar IDs, alleging that specific communities were being blocked from voting. He called on the poll body to address these complaints via its social media platforms.

Yadav said, “We have lodged multiple complaints. It seems that the senses of the Election Commission have dulled. It can neither see nor hear despite so many complaints. The BJP wants to win these by-elections not by vote but by ‘khot’. Fearing a defeat, the BJP is pressuring the administration to indulge in foul play.”

Akhilesh Yadav condemns voter suppression

Acknowledging the ECI’s decision to suspend officers, the SP chief urged those allegedly barred from voting to return to polling booths.

“After talking to the Chief Election Commissioner of the country, on the basis of video and photo evidence, corrupt and biased police officers have been suspended, and the remaining guilty officers are going to be suspended. Therefore, you should go without any fear and stand in the queue,” he said, while sharing a video of police urging voters to cast their ballots.

Earlier, Yadav appealed to the Supreme Court and the ECI to investigate alleged voter suppression based on video evidence. “All police officers who are checking voter cards and Aadhaar IDs should be immediately suspended on the basis of video evidence. Police have no right to check Aadhaar ID cards or identity cards,” he said in a post on X.

He also shared a video of SP candidate Sumbul Rana from Meerapur alleging that police were preventing people from voting.

BJP denies allegations

The BJP, meanwhile, dismissed the allegations and urged the ECI to intensify checks on burqa-clad voters. In a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer, the BJP claimed that in Meerapur, individuals using fake IDs were voting and were being housed in mosques, madrasas, and lodges in Muzaffarnagar. The party further alleged that men were disguising themselves in burqas to cast votes.

Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Singh stated, “We are taking note of all sorts of complaints. Free and fair polling is taking place.”