ECI delegation arrives in Jharkhand to review Assembly poll preparedness

A delegation of the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived in Ranchi on Monday to review poll preparedness for assembly elections in Jharkhand expected to be held later this year. Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Dr SS Sandhu were among the delegation that accompanied CEC Rajiv Kumar to Ranchi. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "An ECI delegation led by CEC Rajiv Kumar and ECs Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu arrived at Ranchi today to review poll preparedness for forthcoming assembly elections in #Jharkhand #AssemblyElections #ECI," the poll body said in a post on X.

The poll body will hold meetings with political parties, government officials and enforcement agencies during the visit.

The state is likely to witness elections to the 81-member Jharkhand legislative assembly on or before December 2024 as the tenure of the current government is set to end in January 2025. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the election schedule.

Earlier on September 20, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren-led JMM government in Jharkhand, accusing it of committing "injustice" against the people of the state.

Speaking at the BJP's 'Parivartan Sabha' in Giridih, Shah urged the public to vote out the current government and bring the BJP to power, promising transformative changes for the poor, Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs in the state.

"This 'parivartan' is not just about changing the government or the Chief Minister's face, but about transforming the lives of the poor, Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs. The current government has done injustice to the youth, OBCs, Dalits, mothers, sisters, and tribals of Jharkhand," Shah said.

Meanwhile Amit Shah also flagged off the 'Parivartan Yatra' in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi, and former CM Champai Soren were present on the occasion. While addressing a public rally in Sahibganj, Shah accused the Hemant Soren government of rampant corruption and urged the people to vote for a government that supports farmers and creates jobs. He also announced the launch of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra for the upcoming assembly polls during the rally and emphasised that the proposed change goes beyond replacing the Chief Minister.

In 2019, the assembly elections in Jharkhand was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and the results were declared on December 23.