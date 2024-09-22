Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Will campaign for MVA; BJP will be wiped out in Maha polls: Satya Pal Malik

The ruling Mahayuti in the state comprises the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP and the Ajit Pawar-headed NCP

Satya Pal Malik
Satya Pal Malik, newly-appointed Jammu & Kashmir Governor. Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 1:29 PM IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said he will campaign for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming Maharashtra polls and claimed the ruling BJP would be "wiped out" in the state elections.

Malik, who had played a crucial role in the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, was speaking to reporters after meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held in November.

The ruling Mahayuti in the state comprises the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP and the Ajit Pawar-headed NCP.

The opposition MVA includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

Asked about his views on the upcoming Maharashtra polls, Malik said, "The BJP will not just receive a major blow, but the party will be wiped out in the state elections. Uddhav Thackeray will play the most important role in this election. You need not worry."

"I have extended my full support to the MVA. I will also campaign for it," said Malik, the last governor of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik on Saturday said the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra will significantly influence the political landscape of the country and asserted the state poll results would serve as "the last nail in the BJP's coffin".


Sep 22 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

