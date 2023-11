The exit polls for the five Assembly elections, namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana, were released by various agencies today. The polls for these states took place in phases from November 7 to November 30. The final results will be released on December 3.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023: What do exit polls predict?

The exit polls predicted a close fight between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) in the state. However, some polls predict a clear majority for the BJP.

According to News 24-Today's Chanakya, BJP is expected to win 151 seats, followed by 74 by Congress and five by others. The India Today-Axis My India exit polls predict BJP winning seats in the range of 140-162 seats. Congress is expected to win 68-90 seats, followed by 0-2 seats by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).