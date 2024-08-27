J&K elections: BJP releases third list of 29 candidates for Phase 2, 3

The party has nominated Ashok Bhat from Habbakadal, Mohammad Akram Choudhary from Gulabgarh, Kuldeep Raj Dubey from Reasi, Baldev Raj Sharma from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, and Thakur Randhir Singh from Kalakote-Sunderbani.
The BJP party has excluded senior leaders such as former Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh and former ministers Sat Paul Sharma, Priya Sethi, and Sham Lal Choudhary.
The elections in Jammu and Kashmir will take place over three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. This will be the first election since the abrogation of Article 370, with the vote counting set for October 4.
In the Jammu and Kashmir polls, the BJP has announced that it will not form alliances with any political party and will instead back strong independent candidates for the assembly seats in the Kashmir valley where it is not fielding its candidates.